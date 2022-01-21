SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerville Board of Health voted against a vaccine mandate for certain establishments in the city.
The Somerville Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that the Board of Health voted two to 1 against the adoption of the mandate.
The mandate would have required people to show proof of vaccination when entering businesses such as restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and indoor gyms.
A similar vaccine mandate went into effect in Boston last Saturday.
