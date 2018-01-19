Somerville boy who prank called 911 apologizes with handwritten note

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A boy in Somerville, Massachusetts, who made a series of prank calls to 911 wrote an apology to the Somerville Police Department and promised to never call again unless there’s an “emerginsy.”
After numerous prank calls were made to the department, an officer was dispatched to the school where they originated to drill home the message that 911 should only be used during an emergency.
A few days later, one of the students, 10, delivered a handwritten apology note.
“I did something bad. I called 911 for no reason. It was a really bad idea. I don’t know why I did it,” the note read.
He ended the letter by writing, “Thank you for everything you do to keep us safe.”
(Copyright (c) 2018 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)