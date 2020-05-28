Somerville bridges closed for Green Line Extension set to reopen

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two bridges in Somerville that were closed for a year for Green Line Extension work are set to reopen, officials said.

The Washington Street Bridge and Underpass near McGrath Highway will reopen in East Somerville beginning on Sunday, MBTA officials said on Thursday.

The Broadway Bridge in Ball Square will also reopen during the first week in June, officials said.

The bridges closed last spring to allow for the completion of the Green Line Extension project.

