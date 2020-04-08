Somerville cancels Fourth of July fireworks, all public events through June

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone announced Tuesday that numerous public events are being canceled in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video posted to YouTube, Curtatone said that all public events in the city will be canceled through June, including the city’s annual fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July.

“I understand the importance of these events to the social fabric of our community, but we’re trying to do the responsible thing at this time,” he said.

Curtatone added that the decision was made to prevent large crowds from gathering.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

Hear from Mayor @JoeCurtatone on the City's recent decision to extend the deadline for property tax, excise tax & water bill payments until 6/29, and to cancel all public events through June (including the 4th of July). https://t.co/fISCIPBPA2 — City of Somerville (@SomervilleCity) April 7, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)