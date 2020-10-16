Somerville cancels Halloween events due to COVID-19 pandemic

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone on Friday announced that all city-sponsored and permitted Halloween events will not take place this October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Mayor again asks Halloween revelers to postpone trip to Salem this October

“We fully understand how difficult it has been for everyone, and especially our children, to deal with a sustained state of emergency. But as we face a rise locally and statewide in COVID-19 cases with the arrival of colder weather, we cannot let our guard down now,” Curtatone said in a news release.

All residents are being urged to forgo trick-or-treating in favor of lower-risk activities, such as at-home activities and holiday crafts.

“We are a creative and connected community, and I hope each family, household, or bubble will choose safe but fun ways to celebrate this year at home that observe all health guidance. We really need everyone to do their part,” Curtatone added.

All in-person, city-sponsored and permitted events, such as the annual Haunted Hall event or block parties, have been canceled.

Curtatone also reminded all residents that no more than 10 people are allowed to gather indoors or outdoors.

Those who plan to dress up in a costume are being reminded that Halloween masks don’t replace COVID-19 safety masks.

If you’re planning your own Halloween fun, the CDC considers the following activities to be lower risk:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with

Having a scavenger hunt–style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

RELATED: Lowell cancels trick-or-treating amid coronavirus concerns

The Somerville Board of Health also strongly advised against trick-or-treating.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)