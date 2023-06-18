SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Somerville United Church of Christ is holding its first service Sunday since a fire broke out in the building immediately following Pride worship service last weekend.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, the church says they will continue to be “unapologetically queer, queer affirming and Christian.”

They say all are welcome to join in their congregation at 10 a.m. Sunday.

