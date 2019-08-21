Somerville clerk refuses to hand over cash to armed robber

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - It is not the typical armed robbery. A man walked into a Somerville convenience store, brandished a gun, demanded cash, but was refused.

Nazneen Khan was behind the desk at Bostonian Convenience II on Medford Street Friday night when the suspect entered around 9 p.m. pointed a gun at her and demanded she hand over cash from the register.

Surveillance footage shows the man walk up to the counter with an item, take out the gun, exchange words and then become puzzled when he realized Khan would not give in.

The 5-foot tall woman happened to be on the phone with her husband who was at their other store at the time of the incident. He overheard what was going on and rushed to call 911.

The suspect, a tall white man in a white t-shirt and baseball cap, can be seen grabbing the phone but Khan would not hand that over either.

“I just told him that I already pushed the panic button. The police will be here in two to three minutes. Just wait,” Khan said. “I told him to wait.”

That is when the suspect takes a step back, looks around, puts the gun back in his pocket and exits the store.

“I didn’t get scared from him. Even [though’ he had a gun in his hand. But, I don’t feel scared.”

Khan said she was shaking after the incident.

Her husband said he is proud of his brave wife and grateful this did not end differently.

“I said give him the money and life is more important,” Sajjad Khan said. “Yes, life is more important.”

Police agree. They say anyone who finds themselves in this situation should give the criminal what they ask for.

So far, a suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police.

