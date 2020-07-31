Somerville delaying Phase 3 reopening for another 2 weeks

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville officials are again delaying Phase 3 reopening plans, citing concerns over COVID-19 case trends, city officials announced on Friday.

The city had originally planned to have its Phase 3 reopening on Monday, August 3 but Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said that will remain on hold until Monday, August 17.

Outdoor fitness alternatives will be allowed to begin, but indoor activities will continue to be restrained.

Health officials are reviewing the situation in two-week intervals and plan to update the public on plans prior to Monday, August 17.

Curtatone cities issues with overall testing capacity and state contract tracing weakness in his decision.

Phase 2 will continue to restrict indoor and outdoor activities to no more than 10 people.

The city is encouraging gyms and fitness centers to offer outdoor alternatives in the meantime.

“Pressing pause on this next phase is painful, but necessary as we strive to protect our residents and give ourselves a fighting chance of getting our kids back into schools,” Curtatone said.

