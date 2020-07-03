Somerville delays re-opening alongside rest of state

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - As most of the state moves forward with phase three of business re-openings on Monday, Somerville will proceed on a more cautious schedule than the one announced by Gov. Charlie Baker.

While health and human service providers will reopen on Monday, no other Somerville establishments that are currently closed will open before July 13. Boston is operating under a similar schedule, but most of the rest of the state is set to open businesses on July 6.

Mayor Joe Curtatone said Somerville, the most densely populated city in the state, is particularly vulnerable to a possible resurgence of the coronavirus and he wanted to take things slow.

“We’re not going to rush it,” Curtatone said. “We cannot afford to be hit with a resurgence that is as bad or worse than the original surge because again, more people are going to get sick, more people will die.”

City officials said they’ll spend the coming days talking to business owners and that additional reoopening guidelines will be released next week.

