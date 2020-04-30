Somerville detective fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 showing signs of progress

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville detective spent the majority of the last month on a ventilator fighting for his life after he contracted coronavirus. Now, his wife is saying it is a miracle he is showing signs of progress.

Oswaldo Martinez, 35, is described as a full-of-life guy with no known underlying health conditions and yet, he spent weeks in a coma.

“I never thought I would go through something like this,” his wife, Sheyla Martinez, said.

She recalled rushing him to the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen after he started struggling to breathe in late March.

“His hands and feet were kind of blueish purple and I also saw his lips getting purple,” she said.

Oswaldo Martinez was placed on a ventilator, which he came off of last week.

“From nowhere, Ozzie started to get better,” Shayla Martinez said. “I know God listens to our prayers. So many people praying for him.”

A GoFundMe account backed by the Somerville Police Department has raised thousands of dollars for the couple.

“I’ve seen people from New York, a lot of different police departments, unions, fire department unions have donated,” Patrolman Patrick Canty said. “It’s been pretty incredible.”

Martinez’s wife said she has been relying on FaceTime to see her husband since she has been unable to have in-person visits.

In one of those conversations, he told her the show of support has taken the weight off his shoulders as he tried to regain his strength.

“I was crying because I was thinking about this whole situation and we’re not working now. You’re staying at home. I’m in the hospital. The bills are coming. I feel more comfortable and so thankful,” she said.

If all goes well, Martinez is due to be released from the hospital in two weeks.

