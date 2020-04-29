Somerville detective fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 showing signs of progress

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville detective has spent the majority of the last month on a ventilator fighting for his life after he contracted coronavirus. Now, his wife is saying it is a miracle he is showing signs of progress.

Thirty-five-year-old Oswaldo Martinez is described as a full-of-life kind of guy with no known underlying health conditios — and yet, he spent weeks in a coma.

“I never thought I would go through something like this,” his wife Sheyla Martinez said.

In late March, he began struggling to breathe, and that is when his wife rushed him to the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

“His hands and feet was kind of blueish purple and I also saw his lips getting purple,” she said.

Martinez just came off the ventilator last week.

“From nowhere, Ozzie started to get better.” Shayla Martinez said. “I know God listens to our prayers. So many people praying for him.”

35-year-old Detective Oswaldo Martinez spent a month on a ventilator battling the coronavirus and remains hospitalized. Now the Somerville Police Dept. is stepping up to help him in a big way. The story tonight on #7news pic.twitter.com/wrnbDPZY2q — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) April 30, 2020

A GoFundMe account backed by the Somerville Police Department has raised thousands of dollars for the couple.

“I’ve seen people from New York, a lot of different police departments, unions, fire department unions have donated,” Patrolman Patrick Canty said. “It’s been pretty incredible.”

Martinez’s wife said she has been relying on FaceTime to see her husband since she has been unable to have in-person visits.

In one of those conversations, he told her the show of support has taken the weight off his shoulders as he tried to regain his strength.

“I was crying because I was thinking about this whole situation and we’re not working now. You’re staying at home. I’m in the hospital. The bills coming. I feel more comfortable and so thankful,” she said.

If all goes well, Martinez is due to be released from the hospital in two weeks.

