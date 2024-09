SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - People and pets had a ball together Sunday at the 12th annual Somerville Dog Festival.

The free event took place on Trum Field on Broadway. It featured costume contests, performances, food trucks, and raffles.

The festival supports the Somerville Foundation for Animals, which works to provide veterinary service for local dogs.

