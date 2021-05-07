SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville moved into a modified Phase 4, Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday.

Businesses can now operate at 50 percent capacity, including movie theaters and bingo halls, which were previously closed.

Event capacity limits at public event venues or spaces increased to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, while events at private residences remains at 10 people indoors and increased to 25 people outdoors.

Singing while masked and woodwind or brass instrument performances are allowed outdoors.

