Somerville extends state of emergency, cancels all large events through 2020

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone announced Friday that the citywide state of emergency would continue beyond Monday, May 18, the date the Governor Charlie Baker is expected to begin a phased reopening of the state’s economy.

All city-sponsored or permitted events will also be canceled through the end of the year, according to a release issued by Cutatone.

He said he plans to assess Baker’s plans for reopening and adopt an approach that best fist the specific health and economic needs of the city.

“COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, so we will take things one informed step at a time,” he wrote. “We do not want to risk rushing back to a perceived state of normal in the short-term, only to put people’s lives needlessly at risk or jeopardize our economic recovery.”

Virtual events and other creative and safe alternatives will be held where possible.

Should conditions improve, smaller events may be reconsidered.

School-sponsored activities, athletics, and Parks and Recreation Programming remain under review, and guidance will be shared at a later time.

“We need to put a robust comprehensive test, trace, isolate program in place in order to reopen safely,” Mayor Curtatone said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)