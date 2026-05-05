SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - What are meant to help slow down traffic in the City of Somerville are becoming a hot topic for the fire department. Speed bumps are causing issues for first responders.

“16 and 35 ton trucks with hundreds of thousands of dollars of intricate equipment and mechanical work inside are not designed to constantly speed up, slow down, go over a hum, repeat, repeat, repeat, again,” Somerville Firefighters Local 76 President Mike Jefferson said.

Jefferson raised his concern during a recent City Council meeting, saying speed bumps have not only lowered response times but also damaged expensive equipment.

“These humps are causing issues with suspension, wear and tear on our brakes, the alignment on our trucks, and overall, parts are wearing way too fast,” Jefferson said.

City Councilor Jesse Clings said he struggles with balancing pedestrian safety and public safety, but acknowledges the concerns of the union.

“It’s constant how many trips they’re making, in an urban city like this, it’s constant wear and tear on the trucks,” Clings said.

While residents have mixed responses, firefighters hope they can have a voice when it comes to city safety.

“There needs to be more consideration for our fire apparatus, the men and women of the Somerville fire department, when drastic changes are being made to our city streets. We deserve better,” Jefferson said.

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