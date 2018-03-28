Somerville H.S. student walkout planned days after ‘March for Our Lives’ rally

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Days after thousands marched against gun violence in Boston and across the country, Somerville High School students are determined to show that this is much more than just a moment.

These students are planning to walk out of school Wednesday and head to the Statehouse, asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would allow people to report a family member who owns a gun if they feel the person is a danger to themselves or others.

“It’s beyond real. I always knew I wanted to be involved in a movement in civil rights and human rights, but I never knew I would start so young,” said sophomore Laura Luiza Cabral Gouvea.

Gouvea spoke Saturday after she and others helped organize the ‘March for Our Lives’ rally in Boston.

“When you see the pictures of kids flooding out of their schools just all together, joined together, because they all have the same reason to be outside, and sometimes different reasons, but all banding together. It is the core of the movement,” said Gouvea.

A movement that began with the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, continued with walkouts, visits to the Statehouse, Saturday’s ‘March for Our Lives,’ followed by another walkout and additional visits to legislatures.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts educators passed a resolution sending a message to lawmakers to not arm teachers in school.

“The motion itself is quite clear: that it’s the sense of the board that actually arming teachers may undermine the safety of children and therefore we’re opposed to it,” said Jim Peyser, Massachusetts Secretary of Education.

