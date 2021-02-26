Somerville High School is ready to welcome students back safely

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - As coronavirus metrics continue to drop in the Bay State and thousands of children are headed back into the classroom, schools are grappling with ways to keep everyone safe.

Many believe the key to reopening schools safely is air filtration systems — like these that sit in the Somerville High School.

“We’ve got several rooftop units that handle and filter the air and bring outside air and then duct it through the rest of the building,” said Rich Raiche who serves as Somerville’s Infrastructure and Asset Manager.

The new high school has this tool — along with many others — that make the place safe during the pandemic.

“The furniture allows us to set up to have social distancing for students,” Principal Sebastian LaGambina explained

Construction began on the new school in 2018 before anyone knew a COVID crisis was on the horizon. However, the city planned a modern building that just so happens to offer protection during these uncertain times.

For example, walls separate electrical students from one another allowing them to learn how to do residential wiring at a safe distance.

“The spacing of them really lends itself well to covid safety,” LaGambina said.

Outdoor classrooms feature ceiling fans to help circulate the air.

Brand new windows have been installed, individual bathrooms and wife hallways all make for easy social distancing.

Interactive whiteboards allow students learning remotely to access the lesson on their IPads and plexiglass surrounds the greeting stations.

The high schoolers in this city have not had the opportunity to enjoy these new features just yet, but come next week other students who are considered “high need” will get to walk through those doors and know they are safe.

“To use this – in a way it was always meant as a community asset – it’s important, its gratifying,” Mayor Joseph Curtatone said.

Before entering the building, students, faculty and staff must take a COVID-19 test.

