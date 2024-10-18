SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence was at Somerville High School Friday morning as the school was placed in a “secure and hold” following a threat.

The “secure and hold” ended at 10:45 a.m.

“SPS administrators and the Somerville Police Department conducted a thorough search of the school for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes,” the school district said in an email to families. “We found no evidence of a safety concern in the building and all school operations have now returned to normal.

Out of what they described as an “abundance of caution”, the police department will maintain a presence at the school through dismissal Friday afternoon.

“A short time ago, SHS was placed in a Secure and Hold due to a threat made through a phone call,” the school district said in an earlier email to families. “Out of an abundance of caution, we placed the school in a Secure and Hold, and we called 911 for police support.”

During “secure and hold” periods, school continues mostly as normal while students and staff are kept in their classrooms as investigations take place.

“Teaching and learning continues inside classrooms, however no foot traffic is allowed in the hallways or common spaces,” the school said. “We will provide updates as we have them. We ask parents and guardians not to come to the school while investigations continue.”

Police confirmed they received a threat at approximately 9:30 a.m. and were on scene investigating.

