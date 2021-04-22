Somerville holding fast to strict limits on businesses to limit spread of COVID-19

A Boston suburb is holding fast to strict limits on businesses to limit the spread of COVID-19, even as the state and other communities start to open up more widely.

The city of Somerville continues to limit capacity to 25% at stores, offices, salons, and gyms whereas the state has been allowing for 50% capacity as it’s in the fourth and final phase of its economic reopening plan.

But Somerville official said in mid-March that third phase restrictions will remain in place in the city across the river from Boston, at least for the foreseeable future, The Boston Globe reports.

Restaurants and other businesses have complained about the rules but Mayor Joe Curtatone says city officials are waiting for a more substantive drop in COVID-19 cases locally.

He also says the city has done more to help the local restaurant industry weather the pandemic than many other communities.

