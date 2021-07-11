SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) -

Somerville is hosting three mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The sites allow walk-in appointments and are open to anyone 12 and older.

“We’re trying to really get the vaccine out into the community, especially for those who’re having a difficult time maybe getting to the locations where there are vaccines available,” said health and human services director Doug Kress. “We need to bring it into the community, making sure it’s available for people in the community and eliminate any of those barriers including language and transportation issues.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)