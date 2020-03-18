SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Hospital unveiled a new stand-alone test center for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Pre-registered patients of Cambridge Health Alliance who meet federal testing criteria can be tested for the virus without exposing the rest of the hospital by visiting this new location.

“They get tested and they go home without leaving their car,” Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Assaad Sayah said. “The idea in here is not to spread the disease, to provide patients the care that they need, protect our patients, other patients, and our staff.”

The test center opened at 9 a.m. at the Crown Street parking lot adjacent to the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)