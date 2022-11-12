SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Somerville will held a ceremony Saturday to honor the men and women who served in America’s armed services.

The Vietnam Veterans’ Pinning Ceremony took place at 4 p.m. on the Mass General Brigham Great Lawn at Assembly Row, where the city is currently hosting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “Moving Wall.”

Somerville is hosting “The Moving Wall” for the first time as the half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial makes its yearly nationwide tour. The replica has been touring the country for the last 40 years, giving people an opportunity to experience the Memorial.

The Wall is open to the public, and the Great Lawn will offer a fully accessible park-like setting with parking and lodging nearby. Volunteers will be onsite to assist visitors 24 hours a day.

