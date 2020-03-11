Somerville hotel conducting enhanced cleaning procedures after 2 guests test positive for coronavirus

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A hotel in Somerville is preforming “enhanced cleaning and sanitizing” procedures after they were informed that two guests have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two guests attended a one-night event at the Row Hotel at Assembly Row last Wednesday. The hotel has not said how many people attended the event or if any others have been tested for the virus.

We are working with the local health authorities and have taken additional steps to perform enhanced cleaning and sanitization of the hotel. We are also following all precautionary measures as recommended by the CDC, as the wellbeing of our guests, associates and community is of paramount importance,” a hotel spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The hotel has reached out to the attendees of the event to inform them of possible exposure.

No employees have exhibited any symptoms.

The city of Somerville confirms that the two people who have tested positive are not residents.

City officials said that as of yesterday, 12 people are self-quarantining with eight of them being cleared.

