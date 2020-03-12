Somerville hotel conducting enhanced cleaning procedures after guests test positive for coronavirus

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A hotel in Somerville is preforming “enhanced cleaning and sanitizing” procedures after they were informed that two guests have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The two guests attended a one-night event at Row Hotel at Assembly Row last Wednesday. The hotel has not said how many people attended the event or if any others have been tested for the virus.

The event was hosted by a wedding planning and floral design company and the two cases were not confirmed until after the event took place.

“We are working with the local health authorities and have taken additional steps to perform enhanced cleaning and sanitization of the hotel. We are also following all precautionary measures as recommended by the CDC, as the well-being of our guests, associates, and community is of paramount importance,” a hotel spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The hotel has reached out to the attendees of the event to inform them of possible exposure.

No employees have exhibited any symptoms.

The JFK Presidential Library in Dorchester closed its doors after learning about the two coronavirus cases at the Row Hotel.

A spokesperson for the library confirmed that two of their staff members attended the event in question and have self-quarantined out of an abundance of caution.

So far, they have not shown any symptoms.

“Our concern for the safety of our employees, visitors, and surrounding community is paramount,” said Library Director Alan Price. “We believe it is important for us to shut down operations during this time to allow for the cleaning of all staff and visitor areas.”

The city of Somerville confirmed that the two people who have tested positive are not residents.

City officials said that as of Wednesday, 12 people are self-quarantining, eight of whom have since been cleared.

There are two presumptive positive cases that stem from the Biogen conference that was held in Boston in February.

One of the persons who tested positive is the spouse of a West Somerville Neighborhood teacher and the parent of a student at the school. As recommended by MDPH, all three family members are quarantining at home.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)