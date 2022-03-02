SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville is working to remove rodents from the city.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said the city will be launching a five month pilot program in neighborhoods where there is high rodent activity.

Fifty non-toxic, industrial grade traps that give the rats a jolt of electricity will be used to kill them.

The pilot program will end in July at the earliest.

