SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Regular hours are set to return to Somerville Central Library – with some changes and heightened security.

The city said it is working to break the cycle of bad behavior by the book shelves by students spending time at the library after school lets out at nearby Somerville High School that caused library hours to be cut down late last month.

“We have to ensure that they are respecting our community that it is not okay to throw fireworks inside the building or fights,” said Somerville Councilor-at-Large Kristen Strezo.

Doors will re-open soon, however, now a security firm trained in de-escalation will be on site, as well as a social worker. Security cameras have also been installed.

“Security makes me feel much safer for me and my three kids to go there,” said Somerville mother Andrea Clark. “They’re very little, and I don’t want them to see any fights.”

Strezo said these issues have been going on for years.

“The first incident should have been too much,” she said. “We also need a level of accountability with that.”

The city is hoping to resume normal hours by the end of next week, but a firm date is still in the works.

