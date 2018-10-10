Somerville man accused of beating woman with metal pipe in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Somerville man was arrested in Manchester, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning after police say he tried to pistol-whip a woman before beating her with a metal pipe when she asked to get out of his car, officials said.

Police say the 32-year-old victim called 911 after Muhannad Fadlalla, 23, made comments that made her uncomfortable after he picked her up in his car, according to Manchester police. The victim, who is an acquaintance of Fadlalla, said she asked him to let her out of the car in the area of Woodlawn Avenue, prompting him to stop in the middle of the street and get a handgun and a metal pipe out of the trunk of the car.

Although he initially tried to pistol-whip her with the gun, the victim told police he missed and dropped it before hitting her several times with the pipe as she managed to escape from the vehicle and run away down a dead-end street.

The woman was taken to Elliot Hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the assault.

Fadlalla was located a short time later on Valley Street and arrested on charges of first-degree assault and criminal restraint.

.He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Wednesday.

