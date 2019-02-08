Somerville man accused of menacing MBTA passengers with stick, screaming profanities

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he delayed a rush-hour train by screaming obscenities and swinging an elongated stick at terrified passengers at an MBTA station in Newton.

Officers responding to a report of a man swinging a weapon at passengers at the MBTA’s Riverside Station spoke with witnesses who said a man, later identified as Richard Bothelo, 47, menaced passengers on the eastbound platform before getting onto a Green Line trolley and swinging the stick at patrons, according to transit police.

He was arrested on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

No additional information was immediately available.

