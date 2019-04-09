Somerville man accused of trying to steal sneakers at Quincy MBTA station

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man is facing an armed robbery charge after police say he tried to steal a pair of sneakers from a man at Quincy Center station.

Officers responding to a reported robbery in progress at the station about 12:30 p.m. Monday spoke with the 25-year-old victim, who said he had agreed to meet a man at the station to sell him a pair of sneakers when the man tried to forcefully steal the shoes, according to transit police.

The suspect, Kerby Cetoute, 22, was later located and arrested on a charge of armed robbery.

