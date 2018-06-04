Somerville man accused of violently attacking MBTA employee

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Somerville man is facing assault charges after transit police say he violently attacked a female MBTA employee in Boston early Monday morning.

Charles Mills was arrested about 5:20 a.m. by transit police officers responding to a report of an MBTA employee being assaulted at Alewife Station.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they intervened and placed Mills under arrest after a brief struggle, according to transit police.

Witnesses said Mills was sitting on a bench, screaming profanities about holding the train, when he suddenly attacked a female MBTA employee who was walking past.

After throwing the woman onto the platform, witnesses said he assaulted her while straddling her before other employees came to her aid.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Mills was placed into custody and taken to transit police headquarters to be booked.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)