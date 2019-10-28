Somerville man alerts residents to multi-family house blaze that spread to 2nd home

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man raced throughout a burning multi-family home to alert his fellow residents of a fast-moving blaze that had begun to spread to an adjacent building early Monday morning.

Chris Jeffrey-Paul, who lives on the second floor of the three-story building on Jackson Street and Bradley Road, ran door-to-door to make sure everyone got out safely as flames started to roar around 3 a.m.

“I saw like firecrackers from my room. I woke up and saw from the window that the fire was burning so I knocked on everyone’s door making sure my roommates were out,” he recalled.

Firefighters responding to the residence battled the intense blaze that had spread to another multi-family home next door.

One neighbor told 7NEWS he saw a car on fire before the house went up in flames.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)