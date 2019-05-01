Somerville man arrested after search warrant uncovers guns, fentanyl, crack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a search warrant uncovered three illegal guns, crack, and fentanyl, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of Washington and Mora streets in Dorchester about 11 a.m. Tuesday arrested Antoine Seymour, 28, after they saw him making a street-level drug transaction and flee the scene on foot, according to Boston police.

A subsequent search of his home on Dawson Street in Dorchester allegedly revealed a loaded 9mm Glock 17 handgun, a loaded .38 special Taurus revolver, a loaded .38 special Smith & Wesson revolver, $615 in currency and several plastic bags containing various illegal narcotics including crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Seymour is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Wednesday on charges including trafficking Class A drugs, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, trafficking Class B drugs and possession with intent to distribute Class B and E Drugs.

