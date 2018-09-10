Somerville man arrested on weapons charges after Seaport traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man will be arraigned on weapons charges Monday after police say he was caught with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Boston.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force stopped a vehicle on Seaport Boulevard about 1:07 a.m. Monday after they determined the driver, David Meli, 29, of Somerville, was driving with a revoked license, according to police.

As he was being removed from the vehicle, police say they saw a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory handgun with an altered serial number in plain sight in the driver’s side door.

He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing a large capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and operating a motor vehicle after a revocation or suspension.

