BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of breaking and entering and larceny, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a fight near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Washington Street in the South End around 4 p.m. spoke to the victim who said he was out making a delivery when he saw a man standing in the back of his truck.

When the victim confronted the man he took off down Massachusetts Avenue with the victim’s cellphone in hand.

Officers took him into custody near Albany Street and identified him as 24-year-old Alexander Fedele.

