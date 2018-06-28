Somerville man sentenced to jail for secretly recording women in the nude

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man has been sentenced to two to three years behind bars after being convicted of 25 counts of secretly recording a person in a state of nudity, officials said.

Judge Kathe Tuttman on Thursday sentenced Teddy Browar-Jarus, 34, to two years in the House of Correction with one year to serve and the balance suspended for five years, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

“This defendant committed the ultimate invasion of privacy by intentionally recording women in various states of undress without their permission or knowledge,” Ryan said in a statement. “This type of behavior takes away the sense of security and the right to privacy that we are all entitled to.”

Jarus is also sentenced to five years of probation and has been ordered not to contact the victims, pay them restitution and preform 100 hours of community service.

In 2015 a woman known to Jarus said she awoke to a beeping noise coming from her bookshelf.

Upon further inspection, she found a cellphone with its camera facing her bed.

The victim was able to figure out who’s phone it was and a search warrant was granted.

Authorities found multiple electronic devices and the remains of a broken “hook” camera – a recording device designed to look like a plastic hook.

Further inspection into Jarus’ laptop and portable hard drives led authorities to discover that he had secretly recorded women entering and exiting the shower in two separate bathrooms. He also recorded several videos of women engaging in sexual intercourse with him without their consent.

