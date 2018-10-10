Somerville man facing 51 charges after allegedly taking pictures of men in mall bathroom

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man photographed unsuspecting people in bathroom stalls at the Cambridgeside Galleria, officials say.

Paul Leondike, 47, was charged with 51 counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and attempting to commit a crime, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 19, 2017, at about 6:50 p.m., Cambridge Police were informed by Cambridgeside Galleria mall security that two men believed they had been photographed in the bathroom stalls of the men’s room, officials say.

Authorities then spoke to Leondike and learned that he had allegedly reached under the bathroom stall divider and used his cell phone to take pictures, according to officials.

A review of mall security footage allegedly showed that the defendant had spent several hours in the men’s room, and a search of the defendant’s cell phone and laptop allegedly resulted in authorities finding images of men using the restroom, officials say.

Leondike, who was indicted Sept. 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 11 in Middlesex Superior Court.

“It just makes you realize things can happen and you have to be alert,” said Sean Driscoll of Cambridge. “I guess it’s good that people are noticing and reporting so it could stop.”

In a statement, the Cambridgeside Galleria says: “Our security team immediately responded, along with the Cambridge police detail officer who contacted and interviewed the suspect. Since then, our security team has worked closely with the police department on the investigation.”

“It’s good that obviously there’s trust in the security guards here,” said mall employee Alex Tsipis. “They do a good job, actually. They always follow up on different things that happen.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)