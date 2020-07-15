Somerville man nabbed in connection with Arlington bank robbery

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Arlington last summer was arrested Wednesday after a yearlong investigation.

Officers carrying out a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Michael Moran took him into custody in connection to an armed robbery at Winchester Savings Bank on the morning of July 17, 2019, according to a release issued by Arlington police.

It was reported that a male suspect had entered the bank wearing dark glasses and a Red Sox hat and had his face covered with a cloth. The suspect allegedly removed a small knife and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moran is facing one count of armed robbery while masked.

