SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Somerville man was charged with assaulting women while operating an unlicensed chiropractic business out of his home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Jose Mendez, of Somerville, allegedly posed as a chiropractor and inappropriately touched two women who came to his home on Cross Street for treatment, the office said in a statement. He also allegedly exposed himself to one of the women, according to the office.

Investigators believe Mendez was operating his business through word of mouth.

During his April 17 arraigned in Somerville District Court, he was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, indecent exposure, and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, the office said.

Mendez’s bail was set at $5,500. He was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and not practice as a chiropractor.

He is due back in court on May 14.

Anyone with information about Mendez or the unlicensed chiropractic operation should contact Somerville Police at 617-625-1600 x7278, the office said.

