SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville man was taken into custody after threatening a bus driver for “(expletive) driving too slowly,” according to Transit Police.

On July 15 at about 6:30 p.m., Transit Police officers received a call at Highland Avenue and Benton Street for reports of a driver being threatened by a passenger. When officers arrived on scene, the driver told them that a man later identified as Wakell Steele, 22, of Somerville boarded the bus at Davis Square.

As the driver completed his route, Transit Police said Steele requested a stop. The driver pulled over at the next stop, and Steele approached him and demanded a refund for driving too slowly. Steele then picked up a 5 lb. chock block, used to secure a stopped bus’s tires, and threatened the driver with the block, demanding a refund and repeating that the driver was driving too slowly.

The driver then left the bus, pushing past Steele. He pointed Steele out to officers walking toward him. Transit Police said the officers caught up to Steele, who challenged the officers to remove their duty belts, saying that the officers are only “tough” with their guns on.

Steele was placed into custody for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and transported to TPD headquarters for booking.

