Somerville market keeps customers socially distant

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An outdoor market in Somerville is staying open during the coronavirus pandemic, but making sure its customers are keeping apart.

Shoppers at the Bow Market, which is made up of local vendors, need to pre-register before showing up, and keep six feet away from each other.

“They get a half-hour window to arrive and then they are able to shop six feet apart from all the other shoppers in one line with a completely touchless system,” said events organizer Leah Pringle. “Nobody is touching any payment systems or anything like that, it’s all touchless grocery shopping.”

“This is probably the best way to get out of the house and go shopping for groceries in a safe way, and also feel like we’re supporting our local community,” said shopper Emily Trainor.

Pringle said the market is open both weekend days and one day during the week, but may open another day due to demand. It also has early hours just for seniors.

