SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A solemn ceremony was held in Somerville on Sunday honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said, “We can honor their sacrifice every day by living up to the values they died defending.

The event was held at the Somerville Veterans Cemeter,y where dozens of fallen soldiers are laid to rest.

In attendance — local leaders, families and veterans like Claude Barsotti.

“I don’t know how… I don’t know how many faces went by me,” Barsotti said. “I’ve gone to the wall, didn’t see anybody but still it haunts you.”

The ceremony following Somerville’s annual Memorial Day Parade.

The procession making its way down Broadway as crowds cheer and salute veterans marching along.

A learning opportunity for the youngest in attendance…

“That is why we’re here to remember them for their service and their ultimate sacrifice for this nation,” said City Councilor Wilfred Mbah.

This monument at the cemetery lists the names of all those from Somerville who died in World War 2. The city’s mayor encourages people to come read the list and visit the graves of those who are buried here.

