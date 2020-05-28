Somerville mayor defies Gov. Baker, Trump’s order to reopen places of worship by limiting capacity

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - In defiance of both President Trump and Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders to reopen houses of worship, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone is continuing to limit the number of people who can attend service.

Raising his capacity concerns after churches and synagogues were given the green light to reopen, Curtatone is allowing just 10 people inside the building during any given service.

“We want to make sure that parishioners, congregation members are safe, clergy are safe,” he explained.

That is much lower than the governor’s attendance limit which sits at 40 percent capacity.

But, Curtatone said that with 80,000 residents and 50 houses of worship packed into just four square miles, his city requires moe precautions than other communities.

“We’re the most densely populated city in New England, one of the most densely populated in the country. We have many vulnerable populations. We speak 52 languages,” he said.

Pastor Luis Morales of the Vida Real Church said he strongly objects to the mayor’s restrictions.

“Our church is not just a place where people come and worship. Our church caters to a lot of needs in the community. We have a nonprofit that’s been feeding a lot of people besides the spiritual aspect,” Morales said.

President of the Mass. Family Institute, Andrew Beckwith said, “I was just on the phone with pastors a few minutes ago from Somerville who feel it’s their moral duty to continue to gather and worship.”

But the mayor said he has strong support from most of the Somerville clergy.

and the Boston Archdiocese which said:

“We have advised parishes that in the event the local city or town has more stringent requirements than the state, they should adhere to the local government’s guidance.”

Mayor Curtatone said his order will remain in place until further notice.

Pastor Morales said he and other clergy are discussing ways to challenge the restrictions if they continue for too long.

