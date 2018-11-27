Somerville mayor hospitalized with ‘severe case’ of shingles virus

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone is expected to be out of work for at least the next few weeks due to a “severe case” of the shingles virus, the city announced Tuesday.

Curtatone was recently hospitalized with the illness, which is the same as the virus that causes chickenpox, according to Somerville Director of Communications Denise Taylor.

Shingles, which nearly one-third of adults experience in their lifetime, is not life-threatening though it can be quite painful. It is the result of a reactivation of the dormant chickenpox virus.

While Curtatone is no longer contagious, he is said to be suffering from inner ear and facial nerves pain.

Curtatone will likely sport a patch to protect his affected eye when he returns to work, according to Taylor.

He hopes to fully resume working remotely in the coming days.

