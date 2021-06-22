SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville police officer opened up about his decision to run into a burning building Tuesday to ensure all residents got out safely.

Officer Tom lambert was one of a few people who ran into harm’s way when a home on Bond Street caught fire around 1:30 a.m. Those who were first to arrive kicked the doors in on several apartments to wake the people sleeping inside.

“Getting everyone out of the house. That was all we cared about,” Lambert said said.

All nine people who lived there made it out with just seconds to spare before the entire front of the house was engulfed in flames.

“Couldn’t really see. It was filled up with smoke everywhere,” said Lambert. “And by the time we went to the floor… the sergeant called and said you’ll have to use the back door cause the fire took over the whole porch.”

The intense blaze melting the siding next door and damaging cars on the street.

“My car got some heat damage as well the flames were ridiculous … Ridiculous,” neighbor Ken Toland said.

One firefighter was treated for dehydration as crews battled the fire and humid conditions. The fire was put out but the damage is devastating.

A sobering sight for those who made it out.

“We had maybe a minute or two until the flames completely trapped us,” said Willis Carter who lives inside. “I’m just glad he was there at the time we needed him.”

“Everyone in the department would do it again. Anyone that works here would do the exact same thing,” Lambert said.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

