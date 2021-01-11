Somerville official who traveled to DC to support Trump denies breaching Capitol

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - While a Somerville city official admits she was rallying for President Trump in Washington, D.C. last Wednesday, she’s denying she was part of the rioters who stormed the Capitol, resulting in five deaths.

“I did not break any laws, I wasn’t part of that,” said Jess Turner, a board member of the city’s Affordable Housing Trust. “I’m definitely not a domestic terrorist.”

Turner said she supports Trump and was at his rally Wednesday. She said she never entered the building, but sent out a tweet saying “We have breached the steps,” and now several city councilors are calling for her ouster.

Turner said she was describing what she saw at the scene.

“I was zooming in, I was using my camera trying to see what was going on,” Turner said, and provided pictures and a timestamp from her cellphone from outside the Capitol.

“The city of Somerville is duty-bound to investigate, verify and follow the law and city process when addressing concerns about the conduct of a board or commission member as we would any employee,” Mayor Joe Curtatone said in a statement issued over the weekend.

Turner said she does not regret going to the rally and said she intends to hire a lawyer and wants an apology.

“These people are vilifying me and that’s not right,” Turner said.

