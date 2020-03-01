Somerville police ask for public’s help to find missing teen

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old.

The teen was last seen in the area of 13 School St. at 2:30 p.m Sunday, police said. He is described as a 5-foot 2-inch black male wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-625-1212.

