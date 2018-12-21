Somerville police detective off the job after allegedly assaulting family member

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerville police detective is off the job after allegedly assaulting a family member early Friday morning.

Paul Duffy, of Wilmington, was arrested about 5 a.m. for allegedly assaulting a family member while appearing to be drunk, according to court documents.

Wilmington police say Duffy began asking the arresting officers for forgiveness, saying an arrest would ruin his pension. The 30-year police department veteran allegedly told the officers they should be ashamed for not looking out for a brother officer.

Duffy pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a household member in Woburn District Court.

Duffy’s attorney told the judge his client emphatically denies the allegations.

Duffy is off the job, according to his attorney, and was issued to have his weapon taken away by Somerville police.

The case will be back in court next week and Duffy is being sent for a seven-day drug and alcohol rehabilitation treatment.

