Somerville police investigating after 1 hospitalized in late-night shooting

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that left one woman injured, officials said.

Officers responding to shots fired in the area of Mystic Avenue at 11:30 p.m. were told that a woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injures, officials said.

Video from the area shows a suspect shooting at a car.

Sources say the person injured in the video is a pregnant woman.

Officials said it is too early to determine if the shooting is connected to several others in the city over the last three weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1212.

