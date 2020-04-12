Somerville police investigating incident in parking lot

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have closed off a parking lot on Sunday morning in Somerville.
Officers have cordoned off the lot and have placed evidence markers down in the area.
A large police presence could be seen and the investigation appears to be focused on one car at this time.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)