SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Somerville are looking for a driver regarding an “interaction he had” with a child, the Somerville Police Department announced Friday.

Officers are asking the public for help identifying the driver of a gray or silver Nissan Altima with Massachusetts plates — possibly 2005 or 2006.

The vehicle has gold Nissan emblems and black sideview mirrors, police said.

The driver is described as a white man in his 50s who smokes and has gray facial hair, authorities said.

No additional information was made publicly available about the nature of the interaction.

Anyone with information about the driver or the car is asked to call 617-25-1600 ext. 7240.

